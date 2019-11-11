Sandra Ann Corbett Kelling Charleston - Sandra Ann Corbett Kelling, 72, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Robert Lawrence Kelling entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 10, 2019. Her Memorial Service will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Sandra was born December 28, 1946 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Louis Corbett and Dorothy Dillard Corbett. She was a retired Spawar civil service contractor. She is survived by her husband, Robert Lawrence Kelling of Charleston, SC; daughter, Christine L. Sullivan-Stone of Bend, OR; son, Michael Kelling of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by her in-laws Michael Sullivan, Sr., Timothy Sullivan, Ruthy Sullivan, Ruth Snyder all of Easton, PA. Memorials may be made to , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 12, 2019