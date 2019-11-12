Sandra Ann Corbett Kelling (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "It's hard to come up with the right words at a time like..."
    - Gary Fettes
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sandra Ann Corbett Kelling Charleston - A Memorial Service for Sandra Ann Corbett Kelling will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.