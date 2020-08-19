1/
Sandra C. Rudd-Nash
Sandra C. Rudd-Nash Dorchester - Sandra Rudd-Nash, wife of Joe Franklin Nash, entered eternal rest on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her family. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Brookhaven Fellowship, previously known as Pine Grove #2 Church Cemetery, 285 Temple Road, Ridgeville, SC 29472, with Pastor Craig Crosby officiating. Sandra was born on April 6, 1957 in Walterboro, a daughter of the late George Washington Craven and Ruth Elizabeth Bazzle Craven. During her working career, she became a Medical Coding and Billing Specialist, she was a longtime customer service agent, and prepared taxes at H&R Block. She also served her community as a longtime Girl Scout Troop leader. Most importantly, she was a mother to all she knew and a very special Gammy to Layla and Eleina. She loved being with her family and going to the beach. She was predeceased by her first husband, Rhelma Lee Rudd, a sister, Dianne Craven and a brother, Anthony Wright. Surviving is her husband, Joe Franklin Nash; daughters, Mamie "Amie" Elizabeth Rudd, Dorchester and Danielle Rudd (Fernando) Celorio, Summerville; granddaughters, Layla and Eleina Celorio; brothers, Allen (Tammy) Craven, Goose Creek and Wallace Craven, Walterboro; and her beloved dog, Bella. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Brookhaven Fellowship (Pine Grove #2) Church Cemetery
