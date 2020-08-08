Sandra Corder Simpsonville, SC - Sandra Sue Elliott Corder, 83, wife of B. Darrell Corder, passed peacefully in the presence of her family on Thursday, the 6th of August. She was born in Winston Salem, NC on November 6, 1936. After graduating Davidson County Community College, she completed her Advanced Studies at the University of South Carolina. Throughout her life, Sandra served on numerous boards and committees. Her accolades include serving on the Board of Directors of the Baptist Courier foreight years, with time serving as the Vice-President and President. Throughout their marriage, Sandra traveled alongside her husband as he served the YMCA in Charleston, SC, Thomasville, NC, and Greenville, SC. Sandra taught Sunday School, was a participant in many civic and charitable events, several garden and civic clubs, and served as a Deacon at First Baptist Church of Greenville. She was an avid reader and loved to read to her grandchildren when they were small, who lovingly refer to her as 'Grammie'. She was also a master gardener and loved to share her knowledge and clippings of her beautiful flowers. Sandra's biggest accomplishment was being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and loyal friend to all. Sandra was predeceased by her parents, Fred Lawrence and Isabel Deviney Elliott, her brothers, Fred Elliott, Jr. and Gary (Bud) Elliott, a daughter, Stephanie and a son, Carey. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Darrell, her sons, Chris and Cameron (April), and her grandchildren, Elliott, Ryanne, Brooks and Peyton. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Stephanie and Carey Corder Fund at the Tom A. Finch YMCA, 1010 Mendenhall Street, Thomasville, NC 27360, First Baptist Church of Greenville or the charity of your choice
