Sandra Corless Cusack Summerville - Sandra Corless Cusack, 80, of Summerville, SC, wife of Joseph Bruce Cusack, III entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 5, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Sandra was born April 16, 1939 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Birdsell Corless and Helen Cheeseman Corless. Sandra graduated from Chicora High School, received her Bachelor's degree in Physical Education from Carson-Newman University and her Masters of Art in Teaching from Appalachian State. She was a PE teacher and elementary school teacher. She was an avid basketball player, enjoyed writing and swimming. She is survived by her husband of 57 years; two sons, David Bruce "Rocky" Cusack (Sonya) of Jacksonville, FL, Christopher Scott Cusack (Edie) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; grandchildren: Casey (Nate), Taylor, Alicia, Holly and Ethan; brothers, Hugh, David and Lee Corless. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Wayne and sister, Sylvia. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in her name to Intrepid Hospice, 2694 Lake Park Drive, 1st & 2nd Floor, Charleston, SC, 29406.