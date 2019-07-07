|
Sandra Corless Cusack Summerville - The Funeral Service for Sandra Corless Cusack will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in her name to Intrepid Hospice, 2694 Lake Park Drive, 1st & 2nd Floor, Charleston, SC, 29406.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 8, 2019