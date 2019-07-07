Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
Carolina Memorial Park
7113 Rivers Avenue
North Charleston, SC
Sandra Corless Cusack

Sandra Corless Cusack Obituary
Sandra Corless Cusack Summerville - The Funeral Service for Sandra Corless Cusack will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in her name to Intrepid Hospice, 2694 Lake Park Drive, 1st & 2nd Floor, Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 8, 2019
