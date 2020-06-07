Sandra D. Greenhill N. Charleston - Sandra D. Greenhill, age 74, of North Charleston, South Carolina passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020. Sandra was born September 17, 1945 in Charleston, SC. Survived by her daughter, Christine Denise Gardner, her brother, James E Doffin, Jr. (Nancy) and a sister, Peggy Lewis, both of North Charleston. A visitation for Sandra will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, South Carolina 29406. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 5:00 PM, 7113 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, South Carolina 29406. A cremation will occur. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Charleston Animal Society on 2455 Remount Road, N. Charleston, SC 29406. Arrangements handled by Carolina Memorial Funeral & Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.