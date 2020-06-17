Sandra Denise Ketchen, RN MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Ms. Sandra Denise Ketchen, those of her children Chenique Ketchen, Khaliq Edwards and Imani Edwards, her parents Mrs. Alfreda Robinson Jamison and Mr. Sandy Ketchen, Jr., her siblings, Angela Gadsden (Harold), Adeline Ketchen, Sandy Ketchen, III and the late Katrina Ketchen, nieces and nephews are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Thursday June 18, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a family graveside service. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.