3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Sandra Elaine Riley Harbourt Charleston - Sandra Elaine Riley Harbourt, 63, of Charleston, SC, wife of Stan Harbourt entered into eternal rest Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A gathering of friends will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sandra was born June 19, 1956, in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Frank Riley and the late Adeline Infinger Riley. She was a graduate of Middleton High School and attended Winthrop College. She was a licensed realtor as well as a real estate office manager for Max Hill Realtors and with Poston & Company for over 33 years. For the last 8 years she was the branch manager for Brightstar Care of Charleston. Sandra embraced her family, friends, coworkers, and anyone she met with compassion and a willingness to help. There was nothing they needed that she would not do for them. Sandra loved life, enjoyed working in her yard, growing and tending to her flowers. She is survived by her husband, Stan of Charleston, SC; one daughter, Heather Anne Harbourt of Charleston, SC; three sisters, Gail Weickhardt (Chuck) of Beaufort, SC, Cindy Blackman (James) of Charleston, SC, Janet Hadley (Don) of Charleston, SC; one niece, Candy Pethe (Steve) of Beaufort, SC; four nephews, Corey Blackman of Charleston, SC, Addison Blackman of Greenville, SC, Jonathan Hadley of Nashville, TN, Samuel Hadley of St. George, GA; her grandnephews and several grandnieces; sister-in-law, Susie Gnann (Bo) of Lineville Falls, NC; and her beloved beagle, Oreo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the trust fund for Heather Anne Harbourt, 1869 Cat Tail Row, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 31, 2019
