Sandra "Mama" Failey Collins Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Sandra "Mama" Failey Collins will celebrate her life in a private Graveside Service. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Collins is survived by her children, Candra Collins, Dante Collins, Vera Failey, Ashley Failey, Venus Failey, Jason Ancrum (Mary), Apostle Constance Nelson-Gilbert (Michael); grandchildren; two brothers, Henry Failey and Ernie Michael Failey; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston