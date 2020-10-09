Sandra Gassaway Hooper Charleston - Sandra Gassaway Hooper, 82, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of the late Hayden C. Hooper, entered into eternal rest Sunday, October 4, 2020. Her graveside service will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road. Sandra was born November 17, 1937 in Wellford, South Carolina, daughter of the late Earl J. Gassaway and the late Mary Hughey Gassaway. She retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard. She is survived by her step-children, Sharon H. Vulgamore (Dennis) of Orlando, Florida; James Lawrence "Larry" Hooper (Paula) of Hanahan; Rhonda McCraw (Michael) of Charleston; and Joni H. Hanckel (Stuart) of Charleston. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Mary Frances Hooper of Hanahan and Jami Lauren Hooper of New Bern, North Carolina. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Amedisys of Charleston. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414
