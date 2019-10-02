Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC 29401 (843)-723-2524 Service 1:00 PM Synagogue Emanu-El 5 Windsor Drive Charleston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Goldberg Lipton Charleston - Sandra Lynn Goldberg Lipton, 85, of Charleston, SC, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Her funeral service will be held at Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, at 1:00 pm, Thursday, October 3, 2019. Burial will follow immediately at the Emanu-El Cemetery in Maryville on Sycamore Ave. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Sandra was born at Baker Hospital on February 5, 1934, to Lenora Dumas Goldberg and Nathan Goldberg. A lifelong Charlestonian, who grew up on Grove St., Sandra graduated from Rivers High School and attended University of South Carolina. She married Dr. Morey Lipton, who was the love of her life, on October 29th, 1955. Together they raised three children, Rachel, Ellen, and Mark. Sandra and Morey were married for 59 years. Family and her Jewish faith were very important to Sandra and she dedicated her life to both. Her parents were founding members of Synagogue Emanu-El, and from their example Sandra learned the importance of participating in Jewish life. She was an active member of the Charleston Jewish Community and served as President of Haddasah, President of the Synagogue Emanu-El Sisterhood, and President of the Charleston Jewish Federation, as well as its Woman's Division Chairwoman. Sandra also spent many hours tutoring English to Russian children who had immigrated here and were attending Addlestone Hebrew Academy. Sandra was also very proud of her involvement in Charleston's cultural and arts scene. She served on the Spoleto Festival USA board of directors for eight years and was one of the festival's first volunteers when it began 42 years ago. Sandra hosted many dinner parties at her home for traveling dignitaries and artists who were making their way through Charleston. One of those guests was Spoleto founder and composer Gian Carlo Menotti. At one of her parties he expressed how much he loved her brownies and every year after when he was here for Spoleto she made sure he had a big batch of them. A story in Vogue Magazine featuring Menotti even mentions Sandra's famous brownies. She became known across the city and beyond for her culinary skills, Southern hospitality and her flair for fashion. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Morey Lipton. She is survived by her son Mark Lipton of Virginia Beach; two daughters Ellen Yampolsky (Mark) and Rachel Lipton (Phil Wagers) of Charleston, SC and six grandchildren, Goldie Solodar, Sam Solodar (Angie), Jana Yampolsky, Justin Yampolsky, Seth Lipton, and Maya Lipton; and her great-grandchild Carter Lipton. She leaves behind a sister, Joan Goldberg Sarnoff of New York City. Contributions in memorial to Sandra should be made to the charitable organization of your choice. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



