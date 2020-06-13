Sandra H. Murphy
Sandra H. Murphy NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL - Sandra Hanold Murphy, 75, New Smyrna Beach, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her residence. Born in Charleston, Mrs. Murphy graduated from Chicora High School and Trident Technical College. She was an administrative assistant for the Charleston County School District in South Carolina for 28 years and an active member of Coronado United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, George W. Murphy; one son, George W. "Bill" Murphy, Jr., of Shrewsbury, MA; one daughter, Kristine Murphy Smith of New Smyrna Beach; one brother, Frederick Hanold, III of Greenville, SC; six grandchildren and one great-grandson. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held from 4PM until 6PM on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the family home, in New Smyrna Beach. Cremation was by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach. Memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129 or to the American Cancer Society. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
