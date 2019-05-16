|
Sandra Hayes Poulnot Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Sandra Poulnot are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, May 17, 2019 in St. John's Lutheran Church, 5 Clifford Street, Charleston, SC at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Catherine Michele Poulnot Scholarship Fund at MUSC Foundation, 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425 or St. John's Lutheran Church, 5 Clifford Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 17, 2019