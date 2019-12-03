Home

Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 797-2222
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Sandra J. "Sandy" Brown Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" J. Brown Hanahan - Sandra "Sandy" J. Brown, 75, of Hanahan, SC entered into eternal rest on November 28, 2019. Sandy was born on December 22, 1943 in Meridian, Mississippi to the late James Fealey and Martha F. Davis. Sandy was a registered nurse and retired from MUSC after almost 50 years. She was known as "Hockey Nana" and loved to watch Brandon & Parker's hockey games. She loved vacationing in the Great Smokey Mountains. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards & bingo and doing crossword puzzles. She is survived by her son, Scott Brown, grandchildren, Brandon and Parker Brown, her sister Maddie Kidney and brother Larry Hughes, her niece Kelley Heythaler, and nephews Tony Manuel, and Jason, Mike & Chris Hughes. Service Information: The family will receive friends Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1-2:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow in the Chapel at 2:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 4, 2019
