Mrs. Sandra Jean Nelson King Summerville - The relatives of Mrs. Sandra Jean Nelson King And those of her devoted husband, Mr. Robert King; her sons Wesley Brant King and the late Lester Keith Hardcastle Jr; her siblings; Roland Louis Nelson Jr., Joseph Hyrum Nelson, Mary June Long and Jenifer Sue Heflin. are all invited to attend her Funeral service on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 12:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints, 2100 Bacons Bridge Rd, Summerville, SC. 29485 Interment: Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Charleston SC. There will be a visitation on Friday, August 16,2019, 4:00PM -8:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019