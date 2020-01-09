|
Sandra Kay Braddy Goose Creek - Sandra Kay Braddy, 74, of Goose Creek, wife of Kenneth Paul Braddy, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Trident Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11 o'clock to 12 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 12 o'clock. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to at or Muscular Dystrophy at mda.org. Sandra was born on June 21, 1945 in Centralia, IL, daughter of the late James and Juanita Correll. Her greatest joy in life is her grandchildren. Survivors in addition to her husband Kenneth of 58 years are: four Children: Jackquelyn K. Anderson (Thomas) of Ravenel, Kenneth J. Braddy of Goose Creek, Kristy L. Mims (Bobby) of Summerville, and John Paul Braddy of El Paso, TX; seven grandchildren: Mary G. Fry (Steven), Daniel L. Masterson (Tonya), Kendle S. Masterson (Heather), Amanda E. Novy (Marc), Adrienne N. Braddy, Austin B. Mims, and Nicolas R. Mims; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; three siblings: James Correll (Frances) of Walnut Hill, IL, Sharon McClelland (Darrell) of Centralia, IL, and John Correll (Dee) of Walnut Hill, IL; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by two siblings: Marilyn Blacksher and Jerry Correll. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020