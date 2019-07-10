|
Sandra Kay Edmonds Goose Creek - Sandra Kay Edmonds, 60, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 8, 2019. Her Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Calvary Church of The Nazarene, 541 Red Bank Road at 11:00 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Sandra was born January 24, 1959 in Limestone, Maine, daughter of the late James David Edmonds and Edna Faye Bloomer Edmonds. She was a member of Calvary Church of The Nazarene. She is survived by her brothers, Clayton Edmonds of Goose Creek, SC and Charles Edmonds of Ladson, SC; niece, Becky Edmonds and nephew, David Edmonds.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019