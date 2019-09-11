Sandra M. Steeves Cooper North Charleston - The Mass of Christian burial for Sandra M. Steeves Cooper will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 510 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek. Prayers of Commendation and Farewell will follow at Carolina Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com and a message may be posted to Facebook page "SandraMCooper." Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 12, 2019