Sandra Marie Brown Summerville - Mrs. Sandra Marie Brown, 77, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 5, 2019 Residence: 504 Treebranch Circle, Summerville, SC 29483. Mrs. Brown is the wife of Mr. Albert L. Brown; mother of Mrs. Crystal Coneys (Robert) and Mr. Keith Brown; grandmother of Mr. Baron T. Graves and Ms. Mekare T. Graves; and the sister of Mr. Paul J. Crymes (Lois). Mrs. Brown was a Teacher at Addlestone Hebrew Academy. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019