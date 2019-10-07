Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's RC Church
134 St. Philip St.
Charleston, SC
View Map
1942 - 2019
Sandra Marie Brown Summerville - Mrs. Sandra Marie Brown, 77, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 5, 2019 Residence: 504 Treebranch Circle, Summerville, SC 29483. Mrs. Brown is the wife of Mr. Albert L. Brown; mother of Mrs. Crystal Coneys (Robert) and Mr. Keith Brown; grandmother of Mr. Baron T. Graves and Ms. Mekare T. Graves; and the sister of Mr. Paul J. Crymes (Lois). Mrs. Brown was a Teacher at Addlestone Hebrew Academy. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019
