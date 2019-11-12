Sandra McNabb (Jones-Johnson) Benke MT. PLEASANT - Sandra (Sandy) Benke (77) died Saturday morning November 9, 2019 at home. There will be a visitation Friday November 15 from 3 until 7 p.m. at 1330 Roddington St., Mt. Pleasant. Sandy was born July 14, 1942 in Erwin TN, daughter of Richard and Ruth McNabb. She is survived by her husband, David Benke; 2 sons, Gregory Jones-Johnson and Scott Johnson; 5 grandsons, Douglas Jones-Johnson (Jessica), Christopher Jones-Johnson, Tyler Jones-Johnson, Gray Johnson, and Henry Johnson; and one great-granddaughter, Dannica Jones-Johnson. She was preceded in death by 1 son, Steven Jones-Johnson. Any memorials should be made to Big Cat Rescue, 10802 Easy St. Tampa Fl. 33625. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 13, 2019