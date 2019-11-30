Sandra Miller Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Sandra Graham Miller and those of her mother, Alethia Flagler; those of her children, Latowya (Christopher) Miller-Jamison, Elliott J. Miller, Jr., Latasha R. Miller, Shadrika Miller, Jerimiah (Danielle) Miller, Shauntae (Jhamarius) Johnson, Keyontae Miller and Keon Miller and those of her siblings, Solomon Graham, Elijah (Marla) Graham, Shirley Graham, Stanley Graham and Eileen Graham are invited to attend her home going service on Monday, December 2, 2019, 11:00AM at Royal Baptist Church 4761 Luella Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Johnson Cemetery. The viewing for Mrs. Miller will take place this evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
