Sandra Ott Pimlico, SC - Sandra Jean Caddell Ott, 73, of Pimlico, SC, a former associate sales manager for Belk, died Tuesday morning at her residence. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday morning, August 13, 2019, in the St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Friday evening, August 9, 2019, where the Rosary will be recited at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Hospice of Charleston, 4975 Lacross Road, Ste. 200, N. Charleston, SC 29406. Mrs. Ott was born September 17, 1945, in Moncks Corner, SC, a daughter of Samuel Aiken Caddell and Corinne Gaskins Caddell. She was a member of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church where she was a former volunteer with the food bank, and she was a 1963 graduate of Macedonia High School and attended Winthrop College. Mrs. Ott enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, and going out to eat. But she especially loved spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also a former sales clerk for Condon's Department Store, a telephone operator for Bell Telephone, and a former vault clerk for Express Teller.Surviving are, her husband, Gerald J. Ott; three daughters,Teresa Lynn Lewis and her husband, Mike, of Vicksburg, MS, Jean Marie Cole and her husband, Richard, of Round O, and Elizabeth Ann Boyd and her fiance, Jonathan Rosenblatt, of Pimlico; three sisters, Judy Roumillat of North Charleston, and Amanda Caddell and Bonnie Driggers both of Moncks Corner; two brothers, Jeff Caddell and Ted Caddell both of Macedonia; seven grandchildren, Allison Shiner, Kaitlin Shiner, Kyle Shiner, Emily Cole, Samantha Cole, Marisa Boyd, and Joseph Boyd; and two great-grandchildren, Evie Jenkins and June Jenkins. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019