Sandra Robin Perry WEST ASHLEY - Sandra Robin Perry, or Sandi as she preferred, loving sister, passed away in her home in West Ashley on November 6, 2019. She was born in Cornwall, N.Y. on September 21, 1954, daughter of Dr. Michael Martin Perry and Harriet Perry of Highland Falls, N.Y. Sandi aspired to become a lawyer and was a political activist all her life. She attended Colgate University and later graduated from the University of South Carolina. She is survived by her brother, Arthur William Perry,M.D. of Princeton, N.J. and her sister, Rachelle Lynn Perry D.V.M. of Charleston, South Carolina. We will miss our dear Sandi and her quick wit. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019