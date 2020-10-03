Sandra Saulisbury Lewis COLUMBIA, SC - Sandra Saulisbury Lewis, 82, died September 29, 2020. The family will hold a private interment at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, SC. A service celebrating Sandra's life and faith will be on Sunday, October 11, at 1 p.m. at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Columbia. Due to the pandemic, the number of guests is limited. Please reach out to the family for details about attending in person or viewing the service online. Born on December 25, 1937, Sandra was the only child of Hattie Mae VonderLeith and LeRoy William Saulisbury. She lived in Charleston for her first seventy years, graduating from Rivers High School in 1955 and attending Palmer Business College. She worked for a short time at Friedman's Jewelers and at Southern Printing company. On April 8, 1956, she married William Joseph Lewis in St. Andrew's Lutheran Church on Wentworth St. Married for 64 years, Sandra and Bill resided in Charleston until 2003, when they moved to Columbia, SC. They moved to the Heritage at Lowman in White Rock, SC, in 2008. Sandra joined St. Andrew's as a child and was a member of the children's choir and Luther League. For more than fifty years, she sang in the senior choir. For decades she taught Sunday school and VBS. Honored as a life member of the Women of the ELCA, she served as president of that organization and as a circle leader for years. She chaired and served on many church committees and on the altar guild. Family was her life. A devoted daughter, daughter-in-law, wife, mother, and grandmother, she created a home filled with faith, love, laughter, and song. Sandra loved music, especially Christmas songs, Broadway musical tunes, and classical music. An excellent cook and baker, she enjoyed collecting recipes and baking special birthday cakes for loved ones. In addition to her husband, Sandra is survived by daughters, Nancy Tuten (Tom) of Columbia and Judy Drysdale (David) of Hickory, NC; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Emily Tuten; and grandson, Joshua Copeland (fiance;e Emily Potter). Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church, the Lutheran Homes of SC Foundation, or a charity of one's choice
. The South Carolina Cremation Society is assisting. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston