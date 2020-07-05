1/
Sanford Semel
1930 - 2020
Sanford Semel Johns Island - Sanford Henry Semel, 90, of Johns Island, South Carolina, husband of Veronica Sophie Mietje Nathans Semel, entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 4, 2020. His graveside service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 in Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville), Sycamore Avenue. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. Sanford was born April 19, 1930 in Forest Hills, New York, the son of the late Max Semel and Sophie Klapper Semel. He was the Senior Vice President Manager of Television Production at Dancer Fitzgerald Sample Inc. and Saatchi & Saatchi Inc. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Veronica Semel; one daughter, Susan Semel (54) of Johns Island, SC; two sons, David Max Semel (50) of Johns Island, SC and Adam Semel (48) and his wife, Lori of Charlotte, NC; a grandson, Noah Semel and granddaughter, Sarah Semel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Interment
10:00 AM
Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville)
Send Flowers
Service
Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville)
Send Flowers
