Saquan Knight N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Saquan DeAngelo Lamar Knight are invited to attend his Funeral Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2005 Reynolds Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Monrovia Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Knight is survived by his parents, Edwina Grant and Clarence Knight (Krystole); brothers, Lamont Burns, Tre'Ance Smalls, DeAngelo Knight, Tyree Johnson, Shy'Hiem Grant and Kye White; sisters, Ti'Niqua Grant, Mercedes Knight, Annia Johnson, Deanjula Knight, Kennedy Knight and Genesis Jordan; aunts, Jacquetta Knight, Zelma Whitlock, Latasha Knight and Angelique Grant; uncles, Joseph Grant, Derrick Grant, James Knight and Tyrone Knight; precious love, ShaDevia Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019