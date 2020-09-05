Sara Dean Morillo James Island - Dean Morillo, 84, of James Island, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Dean was born July 1, 1936 in Eufaula, Alabama, daughter of the late Roy Preston LeRoy and the late Thelma Hatfield Ragan. She was a banker for First National Bank in Charleston, South Carolina. Dean was married to Fred D. Morillo, Sr. for 40 years and resided on James Island. Fred and Dean loved the South Carolina Gamecocks and spent every Saturday for 25+ years at Williams Brice Stadium where Dean was known to yell "Roll Tide" or "War Damn Eagle" just to keep life interesting. They were also members of the Charleston Elks Club and the Rifle Club of Charleston. She supported his endeavors with the Omar Shrine Temple and was a long time member of Saint James Anglican Church. Together, Fred and Dean had six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Her daughter, Terri Cameron of Charleston, SC, described her as "a social butterfly who was full of spunk and loved her family". Her granddaughter, Brittany Mangum of Charleston, SC, said "Grammy was a firecracker who brightened any occasion with her love (and sass)". Dean was preceded in death by her best friend and sister, Toni Botzis as well as her beloved french bulldogs, Smut and Angel. The family would like to say a special thank you to The Benton House of West Ashley and Roper Hospice Cottages. The friendship she developed with the "front porch ladies guild" made her days more bearable, especially during COVID. During her time at the Benton House, her close friendship with Diane and Robert Connelly was a gift to not only her but also to Terri and Brittany. In memory of her mother's 101st birthday, a graveside service will be held at 2PM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in the Saint James Churchyard, 1872 Camp Road, James Island, SC 29412. A reception will be held at High Cotton Restaurant, 199 East Bay Street, Charleston, SC 29401, from 4 pm - 7 pm. Memorials may be made to Carolina Children's Charity, 1432 Wexford Sound Drive, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414.
