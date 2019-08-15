Sara Elizabeth (Mitchell) Gantt WAGENER, SC - Sara Elizabeth (Mitchell) Gantt, 90, entered into rest Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Sara is survived by her daughter, Angela Carothers, niece Elisabeth Mitchell, nephew John Mitchell, great nieces; Casey Lea Lewis and Sherry Ann Jennings. and her cat, Sweetie Pie. Preceding Mrs. Gantt in death were her parents Martin W. Mitchell and Maybelle S. Mitchell, her husband Brunson Gantt and her brothers J. B. Mitchell, Martin Witt Mitchell and her son-in-law, Barry Carothers. Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Wagener on Saturday Aug. 17th. The family will receive visitors from 10-11 with service and burial to follow. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 398, Wagener, SC 29164. Condolences may be made to the Gantt family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019