Sara Elizabeth Smith Summerville - Sara Elizabeth Smith, 81, of Summerville, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence. Family and friends may come by and pay their respects to Miss. Sara on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 2 o'clock to 4 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 o'clock at Spring Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2589 Old Gilliard Road, Ridgeville, SC 29472. Sara was born on August 20, 1938, in Berkeley County, daughter of the late Walker and Annabelle Myers Smith. Survivors include: many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by: six brothers and two sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
