1/
Sara Elizabeth Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Elizabeth Smith Summerville - Sara Elizabeth Smith, 81, of Summerville, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence. Family and friends may come by and pay their respects to Miss. Sara on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 2 o'clock to 4 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 o'clock at Spring Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2589 Old Gilliard Road, Ridgeville, SC 29472. Sara was born on August 20, 1938, in Berkeley County, daughter of the late Walker and Annabelle Myers Smith. Survivors include: many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by: six brothers and two sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved