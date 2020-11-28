Sara Friedman Snyder Charleston - Mrs. Sara Friedman Snyder, 92, of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020. Mrs. Snyder was born on February 11, 1928 in Charleston, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry (Anne) Friedman. Mrs. Snyder is a second generation Charlestonian, who attended The Courtenay School and graduated from Memminger High School. She subsequently attended college at Winthrop University and ultimately completed her degree at the University of South Carolina, where her late husband was attending school. She excelled in tennis and basketball as a state champion and ultimately earned a four year degree in physical education. While she shined as an athlete, her true calling would ultimately become owning and operating Anne's, an iconic women's clothing store on King Street, for more than 60 years. Beginning at age 14, she worked with her mother, Anne Friedman, where she watched, learned and gained the skills that would ultimately lead to her success as a business owner. Throughout her life, Mrs. Snyder was always devoted to her family and her career, a balance that was uncommon for a young woman in the 1950s. Her class and style were apparent to all who knew her. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Throughout her life, she could be found at 312 King Street, styling women throughout the region, and with her late husband frequenting their favorite restaurants downtown. Her love and devotion to her close friends and family was apparent throughout her life, all of whom will remember her for her unmatched elegance and savviness. She is survived by her loving son, Gary (Pam) Snyder of Charleston, SC, her daughter, Denice (Ken) Leebow of Atlanta, Ga, and her daughter-in-law, Mary Anne Snyder of Charleston, SC; her grandchildren, Jenna Snyder Skaff (Richard) of Davidson, NC, Nessa Snyder Warley of Charleston, SC, Josh (Kristi) Leebow and Alissa (Jonathan) Katz of Atlanta, GA, Adam Snyder and Nicole Snyder of Charleston, SC, Paige (Jeff) Lowery of Columbia, SC, Haley (Jordan) Lash and Elizabeth Bull of Charleston, SC, as well as her 13 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Snyder is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Gilbert Snyder, son, Dr. Howard Earl Snyder, daughter-in-law, Mrs. Cheri Snyder, parents, Mr. & Mrs. Harry Friedman, brother, Mr. Morton Friedman, and sister, Mrs. Doris Friedman Zulver. Her private graveside service and burial will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim (KKBE) Cemetery Huguenin Avenue. The livestream and recorded service may be viewed on her tribute page by visiting wwwjhenrystuhr.com
. Memorial gifts may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
(https://pages.lls.org/mwoy/sc/lclls21/nsnyder
) or to Dress for Success (charlestoncounty.dressforsuccess.org
). Arrangements by J Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston