Sara Louise Jones Schartel Charleston - Sara Louise Jones Schartel, 83, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Robert H. Schartel, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Her Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Louise was born January 17, 1936 in Salters, South Carolina, daughter of the late Richard Jones and Anna Strong Jones. She is survived by her husband, Robert H. Schartel of Charleston, SC; two daughters, Suzanne Lee Garus (Dusty) of Ridgeville, SC and Wanda Faye Floyd (Joey) of Hemmingway, SC; two sons, Robert Edward Schartel (Jenny) and Sean Kevin Schartel, all of Summerville, SC; four sisters, Judy McCutcheon, Annette Pinson, Dot Doherty and Linda Hupp; and grandchildren; Robert, Savannah, Baron and Mateo. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019