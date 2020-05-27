When I was engaged to Russell, I visited Charleston for the first time before our wedding and who did I stay with? Aunt Shifra and Uncle Jack!! They were most gracious and it was so much fun to be with this warm, friendly family.

I have wonderful memories of this Charleston family and remember how much my New York family enjoyed Aunt Shifra. She was so witty and great fun to be around at all our family functions.

May her memory stay with all of you always.

Love,

Eileen

Eileen Rosen

