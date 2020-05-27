When I was engaged to Russell, I visited Charleston for the first time before our wedding and who did I stay with? Aunt Shifra and Uncle Jack!! They were most gracious and it was so much fun to be with this warm, friendly family.
I have wonderful memories of this Charleston family and remember how much my New York family enjoyed Aunt Shifra. She was so witty and great fun to be around at all our family functions.
May her memory stay with all of you always.
Love,
Eileen
Sara Shifra Hyman Rosen Charleston - Sara Shifra Hyman Rosen, age 93, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Roper Hospital from COVID-19. She was the widow of Jack Rosen, D.D.S. Shifra was born in Charleston, SC on August 7, 1926 to Marie Karesh Hyman and Isaac Herman Hyman. Her childhood was spent on Rutledge Avenue where she was surrounded by friends and relatives. Summers were enjoyed at Sullivan's Island. Shifra was the valedictorian of her class at Memminger, Charleston's public high school for girls. She went on to graduate from the University of Georgia, majoring in philosophy. While there she proudly helped found a chapter of Sigma Delta Tau sorority. Shifra married dentist Jack Rosen in 1948. They built a home in the new suburb of S. Windermere where they raised four children. There they surrounded themselves with more friends and relatives, and enjoyed more summers at Sullivan's Island. Shifra lived in that home for over 50 years. Shifra assisted her husband, Jack in his dental office on Wentworth St. for more than 15 years until his retirement in 1985. She was a member of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim for over 70 years. She volunteered in their gift shop. She volunteered with AARP to explain health insurance and Medicare to seniors. In later years, Shifra resided in The Palms of Mount Pleasant and Brookdale of West Ashley. Shifra was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Bess Gail Rosen in 1976; her husband, Jack Rosen in 1986; her son, Paul Rosen in 1989; her son-in-law, David Funk in 2010; and her brother, Mayer Hyman. She is survived by her son, Samuel H. Rosen (Sara Beth) of Charleston; her daughter, Joan Funk of Atlanta; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family is ever grateful for the tender care given by Hattie Coakley, and the patient friendship of Dee Vanderkamp. Her graveside service was held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Donations in Shifra's memory may be made to Addlestone Hebrew Academy, 1675 Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407 or Roper St. Francis Foundation, 125 Doughty St. Suite 790, Charleston, SC 29403-9911. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 27 to May 28, 2020.