J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Sara Vernelle Cooper Riddle


1927 - 2019
Sara Vernelle Cooper Riddle Obituary
Sara Vernelle Cooper Riddle Charleston - The Funeral Service for Sara Vernelle Cooper Riddle will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Her private entombment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Greenville, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 30, 2019
