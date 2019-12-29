|
Sara Vernelle Cooper Riddle Charleston - The Funeral Service for Sara Vernelle Cooper Riddle will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Her private entombment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Greenville, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 30, 2019