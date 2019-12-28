|
Sara Vernelle Cooper Riddle Charleston - Sara Vernelle Cooper Riddle, 92, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of James Egbert Cooper, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Her private entombment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Greenville, SC. Sara was born January 19, 1927 in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, daughter of the late Lawrence Abraham Cooper and Anna Burdette Cooper. She attended Presbyterian College, was employed with the State of South Carolina, Belk and Dillard's. She gave her son the greatest gift, mental toughness, perseverance and never giving up. She was a sweet soul who loved everyone and enjoyed shopping. She was a member of Ashley River Baptist Church She is survived by her son, James Brian Riddle of Knoxville, TN; caregiver, Tasha Parker of Charleston, SC and friends, Jean Nelson and Reba Langston both of Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019