Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Riddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Vernelle (Cooper) Riddle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Vernelle (Cooper) Riddle Obituary
Sara Vernelle Cooper Riddle Charleston - Sara Vernelle Cooper Riddle, 92, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of James Egbert Cooper, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Her private entombment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Greenville, SC. Sara was born January 19, 1927 in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, daughter of the late Lawrence Abraham Cooper and Anna Burdette Cooper. She attended Presbyterian College, was employed with the State of South Carolina, Belk and Dillard's. She gave her son the greatest gift, mental toughness, perseverance and never giving up. She was a sweet soul who loved everyone and enjoyed shopping. She was a member of Ashley River Baptist Church She is survived by her son, James Brian Riddle of Knoxville, TN; caregiver, Tasha Parker of Charleston, SC and friends, Jean Nelson and Reba Langston both of Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -