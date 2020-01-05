Home

In Loving Memory Of SARAHA. SINGLETON January 6, 1994 ARTHUR SINGLETON, SR. December 8, 2000 Because God knew your work was o'er, your children taught and grown, He called you both to come and dwell, where no more work is done; Where the golden sun doth never set, and the sky's forever blue, it's there, we hope in God's good time, Dear parents, to be with you. Sadly missed by Arthur, Jr. (Tweed), Sara Purnell, James A. Edward, Fredrick, Marky, Grands and Great-Grands.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 6, 2020
