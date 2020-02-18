Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Sarah Ann Garrett


1948 - 2020
Sarah Ann Garrett Obituary
Sarah Ann Garrett N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Sarah Ann Garrett are invited to attend her Memorial Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Mrs. Garrett is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline (Henry) and Pat (Mark); son, Stanley; sisters, Elizabeth Robinson and Mary Richardson; brother, Charles Simmons, II; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sons, Kevin and Kenneth. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 19, 2020
