Sarah Beard Blackmon CHARLESTON - Sarah Beard Blackmon, 99, of North Charleston, SC, died Monday, October 26, 2020. Her relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Graveside, St. Paul's Parish Cemetery, Chapel Rd. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
Sarah was born in Yemassee, SC the youngest of 11 Children. She was predeceased by her parents, English Kirkland Jones and Mary Emma Jones and was preceded in death by her 6 sisters, 4 brothers and her first husband, Wilson Earl Beard, Sr. Sarah was a 1939 graduate of St Paul's High School and thoroughly enjoyed attending its reunions. She was a wonderful homemaker, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Sarah, also known as Sally to her family and friends, and Abby to her in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, never met a stranger. She loved people and they loved her. One of her hobbies was searching for treasures at antique outlets and thrift stores. Her favorite past time was talking on the telephone to her many friends and relatives. Sarah is survived by her husband, Harold C. 'Sonny' Blackmon and her four children, Marie Moore (Marvi Dean), Wilson E. 'Buddy' Beard, Jr. (Donna), Cydney Kastner (Bill), Claire Veneziano (John) and her stepdaughter, Belinda Eldridge (Basil). Sarah is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Abby's family would like to thank the many caregivers who cared for her, especially Roper Hospice. Any monetary donations may be sent in memory of Sarah Blackmon to Roper Hospice at 1483 Tobias Gadsdon Blvd., Suite 109B, Charleston, SC 29407. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, INC. 843-766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
