Sarah Belle Levy Charleston - Sarah Belle Levy, 97, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 2, 2020. Her private graveside funeral service will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 in Brith Sholom Beth Israel Cemetery (Maryville). Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Sarah was born March 25, 1923 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Israel Levy and Annie Rebecca Blumenthal Levy. She resided in California from 1959 - 2010. Sarah was a member of the Sierra Club, ORT, and a lifelong member of Hadassah. She was also a member of the Girl Scouts of America and enjoyed hiking and camping. She retired from Litton Industries. Sarah is survived by her niece, Carolyn Klitzner of Mt. Pleasant, SC; a nephew, Allen Israel Katz (Alicia) of North Hills, CA; and a grandnephew, Charles Katz. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by two sisters, Doris Levy and Lillie Levy Rubenstein; and two brothers, Alexander Levy and Sidney Levy. Memorials may be made to Brith Sholom Beth Israel Synagogue, 182 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403 or Jewish Family Services, 176 Croghan Spur Road, Suite 100, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston