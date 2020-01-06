Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
Sarah Burnell Edisto Island - Ms. Sarah Leas Burnell, 81, of Edisto Island, SC, entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 2, 2020. The relatives and friends of Ms. Sarah Burnell are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at New First Missionary Baptist Church, 1644 Highway 174, Edisto Island, SC, Rev. Albert C. Morrison, Jr., Pastor. Interment: Church Cemetery. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Burnell will repose in the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Ms. Burnell is survived by her children, Rhonda Winfield (Elbert), Debra Burnell, Jerome Burnell (Carolyn), Darlean Burnell, Jefferson Burnell and Monisha Mungin (Corey); siblings, Mamie Murray-Wright, Frank Burnell (Gloria), Evelina Milligan, Carrie Burnell and Ruthie Robinson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 7, 2020
