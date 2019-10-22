In Loving Memory of Sarah C. Leonard 4/22/1927 - 10/23/2019 An Angel An angel lived among us, A gift from God above. She showered us with kindness And shared with us her love. She cherished every moment With the man who was her life: Walking hand in hand together, Facing life with all its strife. She loved her children dearly Each one in a special way, Nestled close within her heart. Though, now, she's far away. She's gone to be with Jesus. But, she'll always be in our hearts. We know she's smiling down on every one of us, and telling us she's OK. Lovingly missed by Dianne Leonard (Daughter) Allen (Pam) Leonard (Son) Trey and Alyson (Grandchildren) Ethel Williams (Sister)
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2019