Sarah Cain SUMMERVILLE - Sarah Herron Cain, 94, of Summerville, SC, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Sarah was born June 17, 1925 to Nettie Creech Herron and Charles Henry Herron, Sr. in Bamberg, SC. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl Lester Cain; brothers: Odis, Ruben, Jack and Rev. James Herron; and sisters: Ethel Roberts, Lucille Williams and Dorothy Davis. She is survived by her children: Robert Cooper (Marie), Beverly Cooper Hiott and Mary Carole Cooper; and one grandson, Jay Michael Kornder, II. A graduate of Bamberg High School, at 17, Sarah enrolled in a training program for women at the Charleston Naval Shipyard to replace men who had gone to serve in World War II. She started as a bike messenger. Once she asked permission to use a typewriter to send a letter home to family. The bike was quickly replaced by a typewriter and began a 35-year civil service career, with Sarah retiring as supervisor of the shipyard's payroll department. Sarah was a member for many years at Charleston Heights Baptist Church and then Old Fort Baptist Church after she moved to Summerville. She was a docent at Middleton Place for more than ten years. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home West Ashley. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Middleton Place for a memorial bench in memory of Sarah Cain. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd., Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 7, 2019