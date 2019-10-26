Sarah Deas N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Sarah Deas and those of her husband, the late Jeremiah Deas Sr.; those of her children, Geraldine Deveaux, Doris Breland, Jeremiah Deas Jr. and Robin Deas; and those of her sister, Evelyn Goodwine are invited to attend her celebration of life service on Monday, October 28, 2019, 11:00AM at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Mrs. Deas will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the church for a Wake Service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 27, 2019