Sarah F. Hart BOWMAN, SC- Sarah F. Hart, 71, of Bowman, wife of William Claude Hart, to eternal rest on Monday, August 19, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday at Duncan Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George. Sarah was born on December 22, 1947 in Sumter, a daughter of the late Bertie Earlic Mims and Letha Cook Mims. She enjoyed flea markets and finding a good deal. She was predeceased two brothers, Leroy Mims and William Mims. Surviving is her husband, William Claude Hart; two daughters, Jaylynn Marlow, Caryville, TN and Jody (Johnny) Cleto, Manning; grandchildren, Christopher Cutter, Wesley Cleto, Jennifer Thompson, Charlie Marlow, Jani Ledford; 9 great-grandchildren; a brother, Timothy O'Neill (Marilyn) Mims, Branchville; a sister, Willa Mae Ramsey, St. George; a sisters-in-law, Sandy Mims, Kathy Hart Smith; a mother-in-law, Claudia Hart; and a number of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank special friends, Joye Westbury and Gwen Looper. A special thank you to Palladium Hospice and nurse, Rose Crosby. Memorials may be made to the Duncan Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 857 Duncan Chapel Road, Bowman, SC 29018. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 20, 2019