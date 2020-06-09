Sarah G. Smith Moncks Corner - At the blessed age of 100 years old, Mrs. Sarah "Lillie" Greene Smith transitioned to eternal life on Friday, June 5, 2020. Viewing will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Centenary United Methodist Church Cemetery, Moncks Corner, SC. Those left to cherish her memories are: her children, Loris Greene (Marion Brown), Vermell Jones, Jettie R. Ellington (David Jr.), Vernon Greene, Charles Greene, Donna Greene and Anthony Smith; sisters, Maggie Bracey, Christina Williams, Jestine Rodgers and Victoria Ferguson; 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; goddaughter, Michelle (Willie) Pringle; and a host of relatives and friends. Arrangements by GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 200 Grace Street, Moncks Corner, SC, (843)761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.