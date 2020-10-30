1/
1932 - 2020
Sarah Gregorie Miller Mt. Pleasant - Sarah Gregorie Miller, 88, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 29, 2020. Sarah was born May 4, 1932 in Charleston, South Carolina to Esther Royall Gregorie and Ferdinand Gregorie. She grew up at her beloved Oakland Plantation, roaming through fields, forests and marshes with her five siblings and cousins. Sarah was a 1950 graduate of Moultrie High School and a 1954 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a double major in French and English. There, she made many lifelong friends through Tri Delta sorority. After graduating, Sarah worked as a chemical analyst at Westvaco, where she met her future husband, Charles Edward Miller, Jr., while participating in a lunchtime bridge group. Sarah and Charlie both enjoyed playing bridge for many years. Sarah was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She often showed her love and affection for others through food. She thrived when hosting a large family gathering at home and serving others through the Tea Room ministry at church. She was a dedicated lifelong member of Christ Church Anglican, Mt. Pleasant. She also was a member of the Junior League of Charleston and The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America (South Carolina). Sarah is survived by her husband, Charlie Miller of Mt. Pleasant, SC, son, Charles E. Miller, III (Stacy) of Apex, NC and daughters, Sallie Miller Behrend (Rudy) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Florrie Miller Sloan (Chip) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and her grandchildren, Florence Gregorie Sloan, Allan Poe Sloan, IV, Eliza Dwight Sloan, Nora Rose Miller and James Gregorie Miller. There will be a private graveside funeral service on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Christ Church Anglican Cemetery, 2304 N. Hwy 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Sarah's family looks forward to hosting a celebration of her life at an appropriate time when COVID-19 is no longer a concern. Sarah's family would like to thank the many caregivers at Mount Pleasant Gardens. They cared for her and made it possible for her to FaceTime with Charlie after visitation was suspended in March. Memorials may be sent to Christ Church Anglican, 2304 Hwy 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or to Respite Care Charleston Alzheimer's Support, 1605 Harbor View Road, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
