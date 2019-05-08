Sarah H. Johnson Charleston - Mrs. Sarah H. Johnson entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1940. Her parents Mr. Cleveland and Rosalee Holmes preceded her in death. Sarah is survived by her children; Louis Johnson, Deborah Johnson, Jamie Johnson Wells and Jacqueline Johnson; brothers, Mr. Melvin Holmes and Mr. Willimin Holmes; grandchildren, Danielle Wells, Leah Wells and Jacoby Johnson. Mrs. Johnson was a strong, passionate and caring person. She worked as a nurse for numerous years and was a loyal member of Morris Brown AME. Celebration of Life - a gathering of family and friends will take place on Thursday, April 9, 2019 at Morris Brown AME from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. The family will receive guests from 6:00-7:00 pm. The Homegoing services will be take place at Morris Brown AME Friday May 5, 2019 at 11:00 am. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. www.pasleysmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 9, 2019