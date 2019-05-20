Sarah Hammersley Charleston - Sarah Louise Hammersley entered into eternal rest on the evening of May 17, 2019, at the age of 99. The relatives and friends of Sarah Louise Hammersley are invited to attend her Rite of Committal at 11:00AM, Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Sarah was born November 14, 1919, in Blacksburg, SC, the daughter of George Charles Hammersley, Jr. and Bertha Martin Hammersley. The family moved to Charleston when Sarah was very young. When Sarah was fourteen the family moved back to Blacksburg in the upstate. She graduated from Blacksburg High School and attended Charlotte Business School. In 1943, she moved to Charleston and became a clerk at a shipyard company. She continued her studies at Stokes Business School on Meeting Street. While there, she applied for a temporary assignment with the Engineers Office at City Hall. She enjoyed her involvement at the department headed by B. M. Thomson, City Engineer. She was accepted as a full-time employee and worked in the department for 31 years. After retirement, she became involved with the Preservation Society of Charleston. The Society's director, Henry F. Cauthen, Jr., hired her as the bookkeeper for the organization. She held this position for 14 years. After retiring for the second time, Sarah continued as a volunteer at the Society. Sarah and her sister, Katherine, worked for another 8 years as volunteers for the Fall Candlelight Tours. Sarah is survived by several nephews. Memorials may be made to the Lowcountry Food Bank, 2864 Azalea Drive, Charleston, SC 29405. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843)766-1365 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary