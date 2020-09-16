Sarah Heindel Mt. Pleasant - Sarah Garrison Heindel, 94, of Mount Pleasant, SC, wife of 71 years to the late Sydney Clark Heindel, Jr., entered into eternal rest Monday, September 14, 2020 at her son's home surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sarah was born March 30, 1926 in Cornelia, GA, daughter to the late Frank Davis Garrison and Ruth Shelton Garrison, where she grew up on a farm full of orchards and livestock. She was available to help almost anyone. She kept an eye on elderly relatives, and was always responsible and reliable in any enterprise. She valued education not just for where it could get you, but for what it could help you become. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in music and earned her Master's of Education at Western Carolina University. In 1990, she was named the Georgia State Teacher of the Year and inducted into the Teacher Hall of Fame by the GA Association of Educators. Nothing made Sarah happier than when former students would come up to her while she was out shopping and thank her for being such a positive influence in their lives. She was a lifelong member of the Cornelia United Methodist Church. She was a marvelous musician and singer who never stopped playing the piano. She and her late husband, Sydney, participated in an Alzheimer's study for more than 20 years at Emory University. To further Alzheimer's research, Sarah chose to be a brain donor. She had the extraordinary grace to take pleasure in how her life went as she aged. Sarah Heindel was a blessing to this world. She is survived by her son, Frank G. Heindel (Renee); three grandsons, Frank Heindel, Jr., Joey Heindel, and Nick Heindel; and granddaughter, Brooke Heindel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sydney Clark Heindel Jr., son, Sydney Clark Heindel III, and grandson, Jake Heindel. Memorials may be made to Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Emory University, 1762 Clifton Rd, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA, 30322, www.emory.edu
