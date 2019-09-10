Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah James. View Sign Service Information Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-1440 Memorial Gathering 12:30 PM - 1:15 PM 3615 Marion Lane Murrells Inlet , SC View Map Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Belin Memorial UMC 4182 US 17 Bus. Murrells Inlet , SC View Map Inurnment Following Services church cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah James Murrells Inlet, SC - Sarah Moore James, 75, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her son's home in North Carolina. She was born on October 2, 1943 in Sumter, South Carolina to the late Bennett A. Moore (Vice President of B C Moore & Sons) & Gladys (Barringer) Moore. She was the granddaughter of B C Moore (President and founder of B C Moore & Sons). Born in Sumter and raised in Cheraw, SC, Sarah was no stranger to the beauty of the countryside. She attended Converse College and graduated from Wingate College with an Associate Degree in Business. Married in 1964 to H Thomas James, Sarah moved with her husband to Kingsport, Tennessee where she lived for 10 years. They moved to Cheraw, SC in 1975. She worked at 1st Federal Savings & Loan for more than 10 years and was proud to be a Sunday school teacher at Cheraw United Methodist Church for over 20 years. In 2000, Sarah was finally able to retire to Murrells Inlet, South Carolina and enjoy the Creek Life. Sarah was a vivacious woman with a heart of gold and was the life of the party. She loved shag dancing, was a fabulous party hostess, and was an artist with an eye for beauty who loved to create and craft. Sarah found peace in crocheting sweaters, sewing Christmas stockings and playing bridge while having cocktails with her friends. A free spirit, Sarah loved to travel, was an avid reader, loved cross word puzzles and Sudoku, played the piano gracefully & was a gourmet cook. Sarah will forever be remembered as a beautiful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin and friend. She did volunteer work with Meals on Wheels and other charities. Left to cherish Sarah's memory are her beloved husband of 55 years, H. Thomas James (Director of Human Resources and Training for B C Moores & Sons) Murrells Inlet; their children, Thomas Bennett James(Elizabeth) of Monroe, NC, Lara Lyn James (Edward Yarborough) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, & Mark Edward James also of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Heather James ( Mother of Emma & Hadley); her beloved grandchildren, Bennett Ryan James, Chandler William James, Emma Grace James, Lauren Elizabeth James, Olivia Faith Yarborough & Hadley Kate James; as well as a large loving extended family; her sisters Billie O'Neil Moore Moorman (deceased), Elizabeth Anne Moore Lee (Daniel Dixon Lee, Jr): many nieces, nephews, cousins and many supportive friends and neighbors. A Celebration of Sarah's life will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 1:30PM at Belin Memorial UMC, 4182 US 17 Bus. Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Inurnment will immediately follow in the church cemetery and the family and friends will celebrate her life at the Belin UMC Family Life Center. The family invites all of the B C Moore family and friends to their home prior to the service at 3615 Marion Lane, Murrells Inlet from 12:30PM until 1:15PM. At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be considered in lieu of flowers to the Belin Memorial UMC Endowment Fund in Murrells Inlet or the Salvation Army. Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at



